BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 E., of Burley, with President LaVel Stoker officiating. Please bring a chair for your comfort. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com - click on the Mavis Wrigley obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the highlighted link.