Mavis Wrigley
BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 E., of Burley, with President LaVel Stoker officiating. Please bring a chair for your comfort. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com - click on the Mavis Wrigley obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the highlighted link.
Stephen Chatterton
WENDELL - A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Shoshone City Park. As per the family’s request, bring blankets and camp chairs and please be mindful of social distancing.
Leo Stokesberry
FILER - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Filer Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Travis Anderson
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11 2020, noon at 3485 N 2800 E Twin Falls Idaho.
Daryl Patterson
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of life will take place at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 835 Falls Ave in Twin Falls ID, services will be held at 1 pm.
Mary Lou Drown
BUHL - Funeral services for Mary Drown will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls Idaho.
Sherry Ivie
GOODING - A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Gooding. Cremation and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
