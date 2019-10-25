Alma Varin
GOODING—Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Gooding Idaho. Family and friends may call from 11 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the services at the Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery, in Gooding.
Shirley May Pitsch Murrell
BOISE—A memorial service will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Bridgepoint Church—2530 S. Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706.
Gene Fredrick Wright
BURLEY—Funeral services will be conducted today at 1 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street in Burley. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Annette Patton
OAKLEY—The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street, Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery.
Truman O. Beem
JEROME—Services will be conducted today at 10 a.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church in Jerome, Idaho.
Donna Huether
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the East End Providers, P. O. Box 4, Kimberly, or the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main St. in Kimberly.
Tony Palacio
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane, Gooding, ID. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Darryl Cameron
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The services will take place Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho, For those who wish to share memories and condolences on his memorial page, please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Ronald “Ron” Dean Clark
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr. Twin Falls, Idaho. Please bring you favorite stories of Ron to share.
Lydia Deanna Liston Chambers
BURLEY—Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Hazelton Cemetery in Hazelton. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Kenneth Owings
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Parke’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A viewing will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Kenny’s name to the Civil Air Patrol, 702 Airport Loop, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Kenny’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Don Wilda Whipple
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Dale C. Darrington officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery with military rites accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Virginia Guillen
HANSEN—A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Dona Irean Hollinger
PAUL — Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W. 100 N., of Paul Idaho. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held afterwards at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N., in Burley.
