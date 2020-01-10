{{featured_button_text}}

Dale H. Bell

BUHL—Services will be held today at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St., Buhl, Idaho, with Bishop Clay Montgomery presiding. A viewing will begin one hour prior to the services, and burial will follow at the Buhl Cemetery.

Anila Jeanette Allred

WENDELL—Funeral services for Anila will be held today in Wendell, Idaho at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 605 North Idaho Street. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:45 a.m. and the funeral will begin at noon. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com

Iola Richardson

LAKE HAVASU CITY—A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Idaho. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church, 455 Riggles Ave., Quartzsite, Arizona 85346. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Iola’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Virginia Belle Nix

TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman Christian Center—2750 South 900 East in Hagerman with Pastor Isaac Tellez and Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Family members will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Hagerman Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Becky Haynes

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Rupert West Stake Center with Bishop Mike Child officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Arrangements are entrusted to Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jerry William Hafer

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Jerry’s life will be at noon Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Twin Falls Reformed Church—1631 Grandview Drive North. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

John Anderson

DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

