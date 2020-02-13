Debra ReNee Walker Stringham
AMERICAN FALLS—Graveside services will be on Friday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery Kingdom Hall Rd American Falls. There will be a celebration of life in Twin Falls date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the United Cerebral Palsy Association.
Jackie ‘Jack’ Dunham
UTAH—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
L. Lou Matthews
OAKLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., where a visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. where friends and family may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Larry “Pat” Underwood
LEHI, Utah—Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3150 Hotel Loop, Lehi, UT, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital @ Huntsmancancer.org.
William “Bill” Jackson
JEROME—The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome.
Barbara Lee Taylor
KIMBERLY—Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave, Jerome Idaho, with a reception to follow at the home of Ray and Janet Goffin. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Rena J. Crockett (Nelson)
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. It will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N., in Twin Falls. There will be a graveside service for the family immediately following the service. To leave condolences for the family you may visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Christina Loreen Walgamott
JEROME—Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Believers Church, 100 E Ave D, Jerome Idaho 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Christina’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Norma Jean Newlan
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Farnsworth Mortuary,. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Dr. Charles “Chuck” Henry Lehrman
BUHL—Henry died January 5. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl, Idaho.
Dan N. Kinsey
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet for food and fellowship at Rosenau Funeral Home.
