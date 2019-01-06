Try 1 month for 99¢

Evan Earl Carpenter

JEROME—There will be an informal gathering held at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church, 821 E Ave. H, on Monday, January 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. We will be wearing blue in his honor.

Lerene E. Hanson

HAZELTON—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Emerson 2nd Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, Idaho. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Janette Pilant

TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, January 7 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. Interment will follow the service at Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery, three miles south of Hansen at 2 p.m.

Ralph F. Peak

MERIDIAN—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Summers Funeral Homes—Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Road in Meridian, Idaho, where friends and family may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers and to encourage science and research, the family requests that friends consider supporting efforts to overcome Parkinson’s disease. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Elizabeth Martin Silcock

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Unity 2nd Ward 250 East 275 South in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Larry Bothof

Larry Bothof, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 18, 2018. A service will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship 1061 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls Idaho.

