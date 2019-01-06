Evan Earl Carpenter
JEROME—There will be an informal gathering held at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church, 821 E Ave. H, on Monday, January 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. We will be wearing blue in his honor.
Lerene E. Hanson
HAZELTON—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Emerson 2nd Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, Idaho. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Janette Pilant
TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, January 7 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. Interment will follow the service at Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery, three miles south of Hansen at 2 p.m.
Lerene E. Hanson
HAZELTON – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Emerson 2nd Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery.
Ralph F. Peak
MERIDIAN—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Summers Funeral Homes—Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Road in Meridian, Idaho, where friends and family may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers and to encourage science and research, the family requests that friends consider supporting efforts to overcome Parkinson’s disease. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ralph F. Peak
MERIDIAN – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Summers Funeral Homes—Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Road in Meridian, Idaho, where friends and family may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho, where military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Elizabeth Martin Silcock
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Unity 2nd Ward 250 East 275 South in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Larry Bothof
Larry Bothof, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 18, 2018. A service will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship 1061 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls Idaho.
