John Anderson
DECLO—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call at the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Michael Paton
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E, Twin Falls, Idaho; viewing at 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery with Military Honors by the Army National Guard & Magic Valley Honor Guard.
Annie Bishop
BUHL—A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with a viewing one hour prior to service, 516 Main Street, Buhl. Interment will be a private family service at the Filer Cemetery.
Loren Whitney
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life for Loren will be held today 5 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Avenue, Twin Falls, ID.
Richard Huber
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, where friends may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Arlen Storey
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will take place at Hansen Mortuary 710 6th street Rupert, Idaho today at 11 a.m. and for family and friends a viewing one-hour prior services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kathy Bailey
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Richard Bryant
JEROME—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, ID.
Ramon Jauregui
BOISE—Funeral Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
Howard Gibbs
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls today at 11:30 a.m.
Betty Freeman
SHOSHONE—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Victoria Knight
CONNOR CREEK—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Linda Roice
NAMPA—There will be a memorial service at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden.
Kenneth Bassett
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Bette Lou Corak
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Services under the direction of White Mortuary.
Rosie Maxim
WENDELL—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Brickhouse in Twin Falls from noon to 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Joy Craggs
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls; with a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls.
