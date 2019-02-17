Marilyn Auth
TWIN FALLS—There will be a visitation at 3:00 followed by a Rosary at 4:00 Sunday, February 17 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Madison Ave. E., and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18 at Saint Edwards Church.
Kaye Silcock
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W Main St. in Declo, with Bishop Brian Wilde officiating. Burial followed at the View Cemetery.
Charles Eugene Jenkins
BUHL—A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday February 18, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at Noon.
Fred Robbins
MERIDIAN—A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding.
Dorothy Dexter
HEYBURN—Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Riverside Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Donald Fisher
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Rupert 7th Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
