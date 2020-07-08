Donald Hess
RUPERT—Donald Hess, 94, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. A viewing will be held at Hansen Mortuary on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 also at the mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Ryan Darrell
BUHL—A viewing will be held for Ryan from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl.
Mary Price
TWIN FALLS—A rosary and viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9th at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls with a funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. The funeral mass will be live streamed at https:////youtu.be//9GzmvSfFou8 or by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com under the photo & video tab.
Marie Garner
BURLEY The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Donna Mendenhall
RUPERT—A service to honor Donna’s life will take place at Rupert First Assembly Church in Rupert, Idaho on July 10 at 11:30 am. The family will greet friends starting at 10:30 am.
Don W. Rowe
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 11:00a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 500 5th St., Filer, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Carolyn Cornie
BUHL—Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Donald Craner
OAKLEY—A public viewing for family and friends will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center St., with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, the funeral service will be for family and by special invite only. There will be a live webcast available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com—click on the Donald Craner obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the highlighted link. Burial with conferring military honors will follow at Oakley Cemetery under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Mavis Wrigley
BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 E., of Burley, with President LaVel Stoker officiating. Please bring a chair for your comfort. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com—click on the Mavis Wrigley obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the highlighted link.
Stephen Chatterton
WENDELL—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Shoshone City Park. As per the family’s request, bring blankets and camp chairs and please be mindful of social distancing.
Leo Stokesberry
FILER—A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 11 at Filer Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Travis Anderson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held on July 11th 2020, 12pm at 3485 N 2800 E Twin Falls Idaho.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.