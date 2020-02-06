Sarah Snapp
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home in Twin Falls today at 2 p.m. A graveside gathering will take place after the service at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Betty Ramsey
HEYBURN—Betty’s life will be celebrated today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Janice Sprenger
PAUL—A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Hope Community Church, located at 25 N. 4th St., E., in Paul. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Cheryl Phillips
BUHL—A visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel (130 9th Ave. N.) in Buhl. The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. in the Buhl LDS Chapel, (501 Main Street), with the family visitation and prayer from 10 to 10:50 a.m.
Benita Harms
BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the the First Baptist Church of Buhl, 400 9th Ave, Buhl. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Home.
Guy Callen
WENDELL—A memorial celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Wendell Senior Center at 380 1st Ave. E. in Wendell. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Sharon Elizabeth Rene’ Perkins
TWIN FALLS- Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Faith Assembly Of God Church 178 Filer Ave. W., in Twin Falls, ID.
With burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery for close family and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Marjorie Dixon
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 222 Birch St. in Kimberly, ID. Services are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”, Twin Falls.
Kandee Waters
TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Renae Renz
PAUL -The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at New Life Assembly, located at 254 S. Hwy. 24, in Heyburn, with her son, Pastor Dan Renz, officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Loren Vader
GOODING—A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman American Legion Hall. Funeral arrangements are pending the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Venna Ward
ALMO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Bonnie Wright
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls; viewing will be one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Connie Chatelain Newton
PAUL – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
