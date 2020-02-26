Patricia Free
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, 490 E 550 S, Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and Friday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service at the church.
Myleea G. RobertsonTWIN FALLS—Myleea’s celebration of life will be at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Sara LoweJEROME—A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID.
Dorothy Port Robinson
OAKLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, where family and friends may call from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Verlene LaRae PowellALBION—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 S. Main St., in Albion. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 10:45 a.m.
Patricia Marie WinninghamRUPERT—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Hansen Mortuary Rupert, Idaho, 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho 83350 Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.hansen-mortuary.com.
David TannehillBURLEY—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the View Cemetery in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Patricia Avis OkelberryBURLEY—Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Walter Graham officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Jodi Marie Lenkner ThielTWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available beside and behind the venue or at the city parking lot off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Saul J. GonzalezJEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
