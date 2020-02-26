Patricia Marie WinninghamRUPERT—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Hansen Mortuary Rupert, Idaho, 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho 83350 Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.hansen-mortuary.com.

David TannehillBURLEY—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the View Cemetery in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Patricia Avis OkelberryBURLEY—Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Walter Graham officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.