Maurine Pierce
RUPERT - There will be a viewing held today from 5 to 7 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A viewing will also take place Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Rupert Stake Center, 7th Ward, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Aberdeen Cemetery.
“John” Richard Nunez Sr
FILER - A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Filer Nazarene Church located on Yakima Ave, Filer, ID 83328.
Harvey C. McCoy
BUHL - A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Farmers Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the 7th Street Gym, 601 Maple Street in Buhl. A Graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Harvey’s memorial webpage at https://www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Donald Sprenger
PAUL - Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Hope Community Church, 25 N Fourth St in Paul. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Monica May Gillette Rowe
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.
Vern William King
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1224 W. State Road 32, in Oakley, Utah, where friends and family may call from noon to 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
