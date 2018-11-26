Try 3 months for $3

Jack Smith

RUPERT - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley, Idaho. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Hunter Brown

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., in Albion, with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at the Mormon Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Hunter James Brown

Hunter James Brown

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., in Albion. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gladys Grace Massio

RUPERT - Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

William Gayle “Duke” Stimpson

TWIN FALLS - Services for Duke will be held at the Hankins Road LDS Church at 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls, Thursday November 29, 2018 at 11am.Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

George Stutzman

TWIN FALLS - A Memorial Service will take place Thursday November 29, at 11:00 A.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

