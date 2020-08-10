Larry Edward Christenson

BURLEY—A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 W., of Burley. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair and a shade umbrella for their comfort. Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that those attending the visitation or graveside service wear a face mask and practice social distancing. For those who do not feel comfortable in wearing a face mask, we simply ask you to remember Larry in your thoughts and our family in your prayers and remain comfortable in your own homes. The family suggests the memorials be directed to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.