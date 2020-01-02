George McLaughlin Jr.
GOODING—A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Christian Life Fellowship—Assembly of God Church at 204 Montana Street in Gooding. A viewing was held at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Karla Meier
BOISE—A celebration of Karla’s life will be held at Bella Vida Funeral Home today at 10:30 am. A private family inurnment will be held in Buhl, Idaho.
Jordie Dean Byington
LEWISTON: An additional Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church 821 E Ave H, Jerome with a meal following.
Norman Skinner
TWIN FALLS—Viewing will be held today from 7 to 9 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Please join us for funeral services on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Valley Christian Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Allen
TWIN FALLS—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Betty Jean Shriver
TWIN FALLS—There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Betty’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Hilda Ybarra
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Carmel M. Macias
BURLEY – A vigil will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with the recitation of the rosary beginning at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, also at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. The services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Pearlie Hulvey
Pfafftown NC—A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends today from 6 to at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to her Gideon Camp – Northwest Forsyth Camp, PO Box 502, Pfafftown, NC 27040, or to Calvary Baptist Church for the Church Prayer Quilting Ministry, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Edward Alan Woolstenhulme
DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
