Edward Claiborn
UTAH - A Celebration of Life today at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 178 W Center Street in Logan, Utah.
Beverly Houfburg
KIMBERLY - Celebration of life today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Avenue, Kimberly, Idaho 83341.
John Wiggins
CASTLEFORD - A viewing was held Friday, January 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 101 Fair Ave., Buhl, Idaho, with viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside service will military honors to follow at West End Cemetery.
Alpha (Lolly) Hann
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E. in Twin Falls with a graveside service immediately following. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Robert Ben Bradshaw
WENDELL - Services will be held today at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Ketchum, Idaho; Visit www.woodriverchapel.com to leave a message of condolence.
Fred Coggburn
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A visitation was held Friday, January 25, 2019 at Reynolds Chapel from 6 to 9 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com
Lyndia Bean
JEROME - A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 North 3500 East, Kimberly, Idaho with family gathering at 10 a.m. Graveside service will follow at approximately 2:30 p.m., at the Dietrich Cemetery, 550 East 269 South, Dietrich, Idaho.
Vera Hadley Steiner
MURTAUGH - Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held later that afternoon at 3:30 p.m., at the Bruneau Cemetery in Bruneau. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Loa Maxwell
PAUL - Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Emerson 1st Ward Chapel. Viewing for family was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Bruce Bennett
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, 824 Caswell Ave W, Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the church, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.