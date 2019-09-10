Jacob Ray TWIN FALLS—Jacob Ray, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away September 4, 2019 in Twin Falls. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s on Wednesday, September 11 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at the Hazelton Cemetery.
Woodrow Wilson Bohrn, Jr.
TWIN FALLS—Woodrow Wilson Bohrn, Jr. of Twin Falls, graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. Wednesday prior to the graveside.
Frank Eusebio Astorquia
GOODING—A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Gooding Basque Center at 285 Euskadi Lane, Gooding, Idaho. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Valerie Roth
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3:00 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Otis Root
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, September 13 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Charles Edward “Ed” Gardner
GOODING—A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating. Services conclude at the chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Harry Turner
TWIN FALLS – Harry Brose Turner of Twin Falls, celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Anita Dick
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6pm until 8pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11am, Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 4th Ward, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10am.
Joan Marlyn Sargent
KIMBERLY—A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the church and designated for their stained-glass project.
Bethine Bates
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service for Beth will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 14th at 11:00. A reception with lunch will follow immediately after the service. Private Inurnment at Twin Falls Cemetery will take place at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Dain DeLucia
BOISE—A memorial service and luncheon to follow will be held at 10:00 a.m., September 14th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3200 Cassia Street, Boise, Idaho.
Joseph Kinyon
CASTLEFORD—A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. A celebration of life open house will follow from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School on Main St. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
