Joan Dixon
TWIN FALLS - A special time for sharing with family and friends, celebrating Joan’s life will be held at Rosenau’s Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be at Rosenau’s Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. with grave side to follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Francis L Wilcox
JEROME - A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.
Lyle Cunningham
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lyle Raymond Martindale
PAUL - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Star First Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com.
Maxine Thompson
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Price City Cemetery, located at 595 E. 200 N., in Price, Utah.
Letha Mae Remaley
TWIN FALLS - Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.
Clarence Nolen Carter
SALMON — A visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
