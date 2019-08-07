Tony A. Gallegos
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held today at 10 a.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing took place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and will take place today from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Services will conclude with burial in the Riverside Cemetery.
Larry Wayne Ernst
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call at a visitation today from 5 to 7 p.m. to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Kathleen Joanna Romaka Gibson
BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Marlene Ward Morris
RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia, with Bishop Layne Mackay officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Lloyd Richard Brown
TWIN FALLS—Viewing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow the visitation. Private Interment will follow at a later date at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Memorials and condolences may be shared on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Reverend Durward (Bob) Robert Van Nest
TWIN FALLS—Services for Bob will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls. (209 5th Ave. N.). Wear Dodger blue if you wish.
Maynard Leroy Wilson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North. An open house will be held at 380 Jackson Street, Twin Falls from 4 p.m. to ?
Freda Lois Tinker
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7th Ward, 50 East 100 South, Jerome with graveside dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park.
Jane Hall
MALTA -We will celebrate Jane’s life with a service held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Valley Vu Cemetery.
Doris Gridley
HAGERMAN—Funeral Service will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman Legion Hall.
Glenda Ruth Howells
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
Matthew Jacob Chamberlain
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held in his honor at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls at 4 p.m. Aug. 15, 2019. There will be a reception immediately following the services at Parke’s Funeral Home. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Matt’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
