Barbara Hinkley

MERIDIAN—A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, May 3 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E 16th in Burley.

Vern Taylor

HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn 2nd Ward, 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn.

Russell and Norma Catterson

TWIN FALLS—A combined memorial service is planned at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Rosenau Funeral Home.

John De Kruyf

BUHL—Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl. A memorial service with military rights will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, at 11:00 a.m. Friday. May 3, 2019. A private burial will be held before the church services.

Miken Jardine

A viewing will be held at the Anderson Family Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2nd from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, May 3rd at the Butte County High School Gymnasium at 11 a.m. (Viewing will be held for one hour prior to services.) Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Arco, Idaho.

Nona “Jean” Clayton

HAILEY—Services will be Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Hailey Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Services are under the care of Wood River Chapel.

Fae Jibson

GOODING—A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Declo Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the service that will take place at Demaray Funeral Chapel in Gooding from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

Francis Karel

FILER—On Friday, May 3 there will be a viewing at 9:00 a.m. with a rosary to follow at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Buhl; with military honors just prior to the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 am.

Margaret Reynolds

KING HILL—Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home, and burial will follow at Glenn Rest Cemetery, in Glenns Ferry.

Robert Rynbrand

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held Saturday May 4th at 1.pm at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, Idaho with burial the following week in Boise.

Barbara Razee

BURLEY—A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter, Marianna’s house, 238 W. 300 S. in Rupert, Idaho on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Lohry Coltrin

BURLEY—A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday May 4 at 11 a.m. at the Gem Memorial Cemetery, 2435 Overland Avenue, Burley.

Juanita Fisher

TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday May 6 at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Deena Rose Newman (Saeugling)

FILER—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cedar Draw Ward, 840 W. Midway Street in Filer; viewing from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, and 10-10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.

