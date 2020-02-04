Betty Ramsey
HEYBURN—Betty’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Janice SprengerPAUL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Hope Community Church, located at 25 N. 4th St., E., in Paul. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Sharon Elizabeth Rene’ PerkinsTWIN FALLS—Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Faith Assembly Of God Church 178 Filer Ave. W., in Twin Falls, ID. With burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery for close family and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Marjorie DixonTWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 222 Birch St. in Kimberly, ID. Services are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”, Twin Falls.
Kandee WatersTWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Renae Renz PAUL -The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at New Life Assembly, located at 254 S. Hwy. 24, in Heyburn, with her son, Pastor Dan Renz, officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Loren VaderGOODING—A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman American Legion Hall. Funeral arrangements are pending the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
