Dick Gibson
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m Saturday, August 25, at the Rupert 1th ward Chapel 806 G St., Rupert. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 24, at the mortuary. and for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Ray Aufderheide
FILER — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N. 1825 E., Buhl, Idaho. A luncheon will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Reynolds Funeral Home, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Mildred Whitesides
HEYBURN — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Emerson 1st Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
William Coffey
RICHFIELD — A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at the Richfield, Idaho LDS Church.
Ruth Runyan (Throckmorton)
TWIN FALLS — A potluck celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m – 2:30 p.m. August 25, at EC Pavilion, Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. at the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery, in Rupert, Idaho.
Julia Chapman
KIMBERLY — A celebration of Julia’s life will be held as a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, then we will travel in procession to the cemetery.
Oscar ‘Jack’ Streeter
MOUNTAIN HOME — Services will begin with a viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home, Idaho. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.
Gay Allyn Meuleman
BOISE — Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. www.aldenwaggoner.com
Gene Davis
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Karen Fraley
EAGLE — A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25 at the Eagle Church of the Nazarene located at 1001 W. State St. Eagle, Idaho.
Daniel Skeem Sr
BOISE — A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at Sunset Memorial Park with a private family gathering to follow.
Betty Bruner
BOISE — Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, by Cloverdale funeral home.
Ramona Sears
MALTA — A graveside service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion, viewing from 10-11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St. in Burley.
Rita Rodriguez
JEROME — Services will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Niagara Springs State Park. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Paul Couch
PAUL — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, preceding the service at the church.
Casey Lytle
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Casey’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, at the Jerome Country Club in Jerome. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Vincent Gauthier
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 7, at White Mortuary in Twin Falls with Chaplain Paul Jordan officiating. Military honors by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Idaho National Guard. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday evening, September 6, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls.
