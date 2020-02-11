Connie Chatelain Newton
PAUL – The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Leonard Dean ShipleyGOODING—A funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Doris HaleyTWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St, Twin Falls, ID. Services under the care of Whites Funeral Home.
Jackie ‘Jack’ DunhamUTAH—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
L. Lou MatthewsOAKLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., where a visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. where friends and family may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Larry “Pat” UnderwoodLEHI, Utah—Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3150 Hotel Loop, Lehi, UT, from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital @ Huntsmancancer.org.
