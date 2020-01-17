Arlee Joyce Hupfer
GOODING—Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home in Idaho Falls and Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery, Fairfield, Idaho, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Camas County Senior Center. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Grace (Max) Hobbs Armstrong
TWIN FALLS—The funeral services was held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Elizabeth Blvd. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Richard Bryant
JEROME—A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, ID.
Victoria Knight
CONNOR CREEK—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call to the church Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Linda Roice
NAMPA—There will be a memorial service today at noon at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden.
Kenneth Bassett
BUHL—A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Bette Lou Corak
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Services under the direction of White Mortuary.
Rosie Maxim
WENDELL—A celebration of life will be held today from noon to 3 p.m. at the Brickhouse in Twin Falls Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Joy Craggs
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service will be held today at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls; the viewing was from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Michael Osborne
KIMBERLY—Funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church Rotunda Building, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
John Berreth
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Gordon Roy Lynes, Sr.
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 515 E. 16th St. in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.