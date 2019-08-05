{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Elizabeth Lunsford Cory

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 5th at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, ID. A graveside service will be held on August 6th 1:30 p.m. at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, ID. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Visions, Inc. or the Magic Valley Humane Society//Twin Falls Animal Shelter. To leave condolences and read more about Mary please visit www.whitemortuary.com.

Yelka Grubisic

TWIN FALLS—A Rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 6th. Following this, at 11:00 a.m., we will have a Catholic Funeral Mass, internment will be at Twin Falls Cemetery, with a luncheon served afterwards at St. Edwards Parish Hall.

Anna Lou Callen Posey

KIMBERLY—A celebration of life remembering Anna Lou will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Virginia M. (Brandon) Capps

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held Wednesday August 7th at 11:30 am at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive. Internment will be prior to the services at 10:00 am at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Reverend Durward (Bob) Robert Van Nest

TWIN FALLS—Services for Bob will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls. (209 5th Ave. N.). Wear Dodger blue if you wish.

George William Neiwerth

Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Grace Community Church in Rupert. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service and the church. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

