Edward Bortz
TWIN FALLS—Family will receive friends today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Jordie Dean ByingtonLEWISTON: A Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Calvary Chapel; 1015 Burrell Ave. Lewiston, ID. By Pastor Rick Kopp; Lunch following. An additional Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church 821 E Ave H, Jerome with a meal following.
Hiroko TominagaPAUL—Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Paul United Methodist Church at 127 West Clark Street in Paul, Idaho. Viewing will be held starting at 10 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joel Heward at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho.
Alan KlostermanPAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral.
Thomas RigbyMALTA—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Malta Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building in Malta, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to services and will conclude with burial at the Sublett Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
