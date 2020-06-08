JEROME—Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Father Andrew Baumgartner

JEROME—A Private Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Monastery of Ascension, Jerome, Idaho. Due to COVID-19, the Mass will be livestreamed for family and friends, via Facebook Live, from the Facebook page of the Monastery of Ascension.

Andrew Wong

JEROME—There will be a small, private memorial service at Webster Funeral Home. On June 13, there will be a virtual celebration of life to allow Andy’s extended family and many friends to gather together to honor this amazing man. Details about the celebration, and how to share your memories//photos are available on this public Facebook page https:////www.facebook.com//AndyWongMemorial//(you do not need an account to view the page).

Ruben Kraus

PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June, 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service.

