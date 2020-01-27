{{featured_button_text}}

Frances McPherson

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

William “Wimpy” Spain

TWIN FALLS - There will be a viewing on Wednesday January 29 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held on Thursday January 30 at 11:00 AM, also at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Margaret Grace Davis

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. Friends may call from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

