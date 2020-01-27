Frances McPherson
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
William “Wimpy” Spain
You have free articles remaining.
TWIN FALLS - There will be a viewing on Wednesday January 29 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held on Thursday January 30 at 11:00 AM, also at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Margaret Grace Davis
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. Friends may call from 6:00 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.