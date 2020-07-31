× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Joyce Pohl

TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services are being provided by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel on August 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden at 10:00 a.m. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Good Shephard Home. Condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Kathryn “Kathy” Ida Doman Piper

PAUL—The family invites everyone to join them in celebrating Kathy’s life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Paul Congregational Church, 121 N 2nd W, Paul, Idaho. Those attending will be asked to practice State Mandated CDC guidelines. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/-5vDaRwmCII.

James Holston

SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Theresa Grond