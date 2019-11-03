{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Lee Marsh

SANDY, Utah—A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. with a simple service to follow. Graveside services and interment will be held at the Twin Falls Cemetery, 2350 4th Avenue, Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday, November 4th at 1:00 p.m.

Lela Dutt

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the 7th Day Adventist Church, Twin Falls, with Pastor Bryson and Pastor Kluchesky officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for the family and friends will be held at White Mortuary Monday evening November 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

John Walter McCoy

MOUNTAIN HOME—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Mtn Home. Arrangements by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Judith Rae (Judy) Holbrook

TWIN FALLS – Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park,” 136 4th Ave. E. In Twin Falls.

Marilyn Jean Hager

JEROME—Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marilyn’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Larry Dayley

TWIN FALLS – Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls, ID from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments