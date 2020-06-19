Mekala Bingham
DIETRICH - The private family funeral service will be held at the Dietrich L.D.S. Chapel on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. It will also be broadcast via (this link) to all who would like to watch. https:////youtu.be//hrvMkZlokCs It can also be accessed through Mekala’s obituary page at www.demarayfuneralservice.com. The family invites you to the graveside dedication at 12:15 p.m. at the Dietrich Cemetery in Dietrich
Gene Bliss
BUHL - Gene V. Bliss, 58 of Buhl, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Buhl City Park. Please bring a dish as it's a potluck, the family will furnish the meat. Please bring your own drinks and seating. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gene's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
