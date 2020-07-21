James Sullivan
HAGERMAN - A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, July 22, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside service from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho.
Charles Buttcane
RICHFIELD - A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Richfield Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service -Shoshone Chapel.
Scott Mabie
TWIN FALLS - A funeral service will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Bishop Cornell officiating. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged.
Michael Hopkins
BUHL - Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Close friends and family only. If you would like, you may view the service as it will be live streamed at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020 on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.
Marie del Carmen Hernandez
PAUL - Marie del Carmen Hernandez, 77, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Ruby Beem
JEROME - Ruby Beem, 90, of Jerome, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 3:00 until 7:00 pm at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Jerome Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be mandatory for the viewing and service.
Carl “Gordon” Hendrix
BUHL - In memory of Gordon, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020, at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.
Ernest “Mac” Billiard
HAGERMAN - Graveside services will be held July 24th at 11:00 am at the Hagerman Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman American Legion Hall. During this time of social distancing, we ask that you practice safe measures.
Raeola Crane
BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a chair as well as a shade umbrella for their comfort during the service.
Kay Snider
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held July 29th, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave. RSVP: to Turf Club: 208-734-2000 Cocktail Hour at 5:30, Dinner at 6:30 by July 22, 2020.
