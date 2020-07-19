Merrill Kelley
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave East Twin Falls Idaho, on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park following the service. Arrangements under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jack Darrell
BUHL—Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl.
Timothy Ross ‘Mike’ Matthews
DECLO – Timothy Ross “Mike” Matthews of Declo, Idaho, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. He was 92. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Due to the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 virus, we suggest those attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. To comply with the Church guidelines, gatherings are limited to 99 or less at the church.
James Sullivan
HAGERMAN—A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, July 22, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside service from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho.
Charles Buttcane
RICHFIELD—A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Richfield Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service -Shoshone Chapel.
Michael Hopkins
BUHL—Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Close friends and family only. If you would like, you may view the service as it will be live streamed at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020 on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.
