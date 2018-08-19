Emma Jean Perkins
BURLEY — Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley Stake Center 2050 Normal Ave. in Burley. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral.
Ancie Wanda Bell
HAGERMAN — A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, at the Hagerman Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Ray Aufderheide
FILER — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m Saturday, August 25 at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N 1825 E, Buhl, Idaho. A luncheon will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Reynolds Funeral Home, 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.
Lucille Johnson
HAILEY — Graveside service for Lucille will be held at the Hailey Cemetery at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home.
C. LaVar Peterson
WENDELL — A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 20, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A Celebration of LaVar’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at the Living Waters Presbyterian Church, 821 E Main Street, Wendell.
Mayra Avila
SHOSHONE — Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Vigil following at 7 p.m.. Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Gayle Pratt
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral home, located at 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018. In addition, family and friends may join the family for a viewing from 5—7 p.m. Monday, August 20, 2018 at Parke’s.
Kevin D. Chapman
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, Idaho. Private burial services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.
Gary Frazier
FILER — Memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday August 23, 2018 at In His Name Fellowship Church and a burial of his ashes at the cemetery, both in Filer, Idaho.
Mildred Whitesides
HEYBURN — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Emerson 1st Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
William Coffey
RICHFIELD — A memorial service will be held in Bill’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at the Richfield, Idaho LDS Church
Gay Allyn Meuleman
BOISE — Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. www.aldenwaggoner.com
Ruth Runyan (Throckmorton)
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Life will be a potluck held August 25, 2018 at EC Pavilion at Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls, ID from 11 a.m – 2:30 p.m. with graveside services at 4 p.m. at the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery, in Rupert, ID.
Julia Chapman
KIMBERLY — A celebration of Julia’s life will be held as a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, then we will proceed in procession to the cemetery.
