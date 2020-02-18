{{featured_button_text}}

Dan N. Kinsey

TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet for food and fellowship at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Allen Lee

TWIN FALLS—A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 3rd Ward, 825 E Ave B St, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.

Rosa Fennell

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with a viewing to follow from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will also be held at 10 a.m. Friday prior to the funeral.

Thelma Shaffer

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary.

Harold Quast

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

