Mary Lou Harper Froeming

TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Luther Reed Sipe

TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, Dec. 6 ,2019 at 2 p.m. Interment followed at Twin Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Allen R. Picklesimer

TWIN FALLS - His funeral was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. The viewing and the funeral will be held at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, Twin Falls, ID. Interment will take place today at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, ID.

DeLoise Juanita Wolfe Gailey

TWIN FALLS - The family will greet friends on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Melba Adams Poulton

POULTON / TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the LDS 1st Ward chapel located at 847 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls, Idaho under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah; with Bishop Matthew Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Oakley Idaho cemetery.

