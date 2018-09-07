Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Maurine Engkraf

HEYBURN — Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 8 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St. in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 7 and Saturday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. preceding the funeral service.

Brandon Worring

JEROME — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 8 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 11 a.m. Graveside services will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Vivian Pope

GOODING — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1228 So. Main St. Gooding. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 7 at the Demaray Funeral Home at 737 Main St., Gooding and from 10 a.m. until service time on September 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Orin Woodbury

BURLEY — Funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints View 2nd Ward Building, 550 So. 490 E. in Burley. Friends may call Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 So. Hwy. 24 in Rupert and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Laura Nielson

BURLEY — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3rd Ward 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 -8 p.m. September 7 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls.

Valerie Fish

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Valerie’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 9th Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Patrick Keefer

TWIN FALLS — Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

Kathleen Devey Lyons

BURLEY — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Star 2nd Ward, 96 So. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.

Martha Eileen Quigley

BUHL — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Thousand Springs Ward, 501 Main Street, Buhl. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 7 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl and on Saturday morning from 10:00 – 10:45 at the Church.

David G Teeter

RUPERT — Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8 at Hansen Mortuary. Visitation for friends and family will be held for one hour prior to the services at the mortuary. Services will conclude with urn placement at the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Danny Dirk

BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a piece of pie and coffee at the Wayside Café.

TinaLee ‘Tina’ Roque

JEROME — The family will hold a celebration of life for Tina at the Twin Falls Falls Park in the canyon on Saturday, September 8. A potluck (please bring a dish to share) will begin at 1 p.m., the celebration will last through the afternoon. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Michael Mumm

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Harold Myers

GOODING — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 9 at the Gooding Senior Center located at 308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Chapel.

Eric Foster Jones

WENDELL — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St. in Buhl. A viewing will be from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Nancy Grace

RUPERT — A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 10 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. in Burley. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Karla McRoberts

SHOSHONE — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 11 at Demaray Funeral service, 404 W. B St. in Shoshone. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m.

