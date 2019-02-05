William Henry Wetzstein
BUHL—Services for William will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Helen Dorene Anderson BURLY—Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Ty Jones officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday, February 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home.
Claudia J. Tattersall
KETCHUM—A memorial potluck will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden, at 1 p.m.
Christopher Freeborn
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls. The family requests that no one under the age of 18 attend. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Stanley Hurd
WENDELL—Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center in Wendell (380 1st Ave. E) with lunch to follow.
