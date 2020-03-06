Marylee Crowther

RICHFIELD—Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Richfield, Idaho with a viewing beginning at 11:30 am.

Erma Atkinson

BUHL—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St, Buhl.

Rebecca Egbert

TWIN FALLS—A visitation will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 – 8 PM and an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Clyde Annis

RUPERT—A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S Hwy in Rupert from 2 until 4 p.m.

Eleanor Durfee