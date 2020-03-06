Peggy Morris
GOODING/BLISS—A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Ted Shriver
BUHL—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl.
Daniel Meehl
TWIN FALLS—celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 961 Eastland Dr. in Twin Falls.
Herbert Wallace Poteet
RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Gerald Franklin Winn
BURLEY—Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery with his son Bishop Brent Winn officiating. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:00—7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Marylee Crowther
RICHFIELD—Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Richfield, Idaho with a viewing beginning at 11:30 am.
Erma Atkinson
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St, Buhl.
Rebecca Egbert
TWIN FALLS—A visitation will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 – 8 PM and an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Clyde Annis
RUPERT—A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S Hwy in Rupert from 2 until 4 p.m.
Eleanor Durfee
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 also at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Larry Roberts
FILER—A celebration of life potluck will be held at 2:00p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Food may be dropped off between 12:30pm and 1:30pm the day of the celebration. Parking is available in the lot beside and behind the venue. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Willadine “Willie” Alice Messner
BOISE—formerly of Twin Falls, graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.
