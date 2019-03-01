Try 3 months for $3

Austin Lee Holt

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held today at 11 a.m., at Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho. A memorial fund was set up in his honor at D.L. Evans Bank.

Devon Fredrick Ruhter Jr.

BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Devon’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Gerald M Thompson

BURLEY—Funeral Services will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert 3rd Ward, 526 South F St., in Rupert. Military rites were provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial is in the Rupert Cemetery. Services were under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, Idaho.

John Kincade

TWIN FALLS—The memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m., at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Burley. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making donations to the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.

John Leonard Morris

TWIN FALLS—Veterans. Memorial Services will be held today at 1 p.m., at Rosenau Funeral.

Kay Lin Jacobsen

MOUNTAIN HOME—A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., at Rost Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.

