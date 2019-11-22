Jacobo Torres “JJ”
RUPERT—A Funeral Mass will be conducted today at noon at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Visitation was conducted Friday at Hansen Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. The family set time aside at Hansen Mortuary Friday for his classmates and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. which ended with a balloon release. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Joel Heward’s Hansen Mortuary, Rupert, Idaho. (Some balloons will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own for the release)
Virginia Vandever
PAUL—Graveside services will be held today at 3 p.m. at the Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
Acie Clements
KIMBERLY—A family viewing will be held today at 11:30 a.m. Public viewing to follow at noon. Funeral will start at 1 p.m. the same day at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park. A meal will be provided at Rosenau following the day’s events. In lieu of flowers it is asked that donations be made to the Twin Falls Fellowship Hall.
Carole Ann Bessire
RUPERT—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W. of Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Donna Tremayne
HEYBURN—Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 with viewing at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Praise Chapel, 1110, 8th St. in Rupert. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral’s behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supply purposes for students in the Kimberly School District.
