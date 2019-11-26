{{featured_button_text}}

Billie Lenton Vandever

PAUL—Graveside services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Sandra Jean (McDrummond) Soran

TWIN FALLS—A service will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, immediately followed with a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, and concluding with a celebration of Sandee’s life at the Turf Club on Falls Ave.

Marjorie H. Slotten

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at the Monastery of the Ascension Chapel, 541 E 100 S, Jerome, Idaho. Following the memorial service, Marge will be buried alongside her husband at the Monastery of the Ascension Columbarium.

Maximino Martinez

TWIN FALLS—Maximino Martinez of Rogerson, funeral today at 10 a.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams

TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral’s behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supplies for students in the Kimberly School District.

