Edwin Dale Krumm
BUHL - A viewing was held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. and the funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m., at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Letty Clayton
RICHFIELD - Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Richfield Ward. Services under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
John Johnson
RUPERT - A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho. Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Rupert United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
Lillie Davis-Strong
JEROME - Funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
Jan Marie Kistler
TWIN FALLS - Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Carlos Carnahan
HEYBURN - Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. A viewing will be at 1 p.m. prior to the services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn 2nd Ward 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.
Beverlee Frandsen
KIMBERLY - A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rock Creek Ward, 840 West Midway St. in Filer with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Wilma Smith
TWIN FALLS - Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road with viewing 30 minutes prior.
Joan Parr
RUPERT - A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the First Christian Praise Chapel Church, 1100 8th Street in Rupert.
Charlene Kvaternick
Colorado Springs, CO - Mass will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Denver, Colorado.
