Ruth Sellers
HAZELTON—A celebration of life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. To leave condolences go to Rosenaufuneralhome.com
Ronald Eslinger
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s Times News.
Elvin “Brownie” Bolich
JEROME—Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Phyllis Davis
TWIN FALLS—A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Margaret “Sue” Benkula
TWIN FALLS—There will be a viewing for family and friends Thursday, June 11th at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Avenue (the old Cains furniture building) Twin Falls. A memorial will be planned in Jackpot, Nevada at a later time for those who are not able to come be with us now.
James Shell
TWIN FALLS—Please join us on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park where we will celebrate the life of this amazing man and the joy he has brought to our lives.
Father Andrew Baumgartner
JEROME—A Private Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Monastery of Ascension, Jerome, Idaho. Due to COVID-19, the Mass will be livestreamed for family and friends, via Facebook Live, from the Facebook page of the Monastery of Ascension.
Kathryn “Kay” Aguirre
CASTLEFORD—A celebration of life for Kay will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Castleford Community Center. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Andrew Wong
JEROME—There will be a small, private memorial service at Webster Funeral Home. On June 13, there will be a virtual celebration of life to allow Andy’s extended family and many friends to gather together to honor this amazing man. Details about the celebration, and how to share your memories//photos are available on this public Facebook page https:////www.facebook.com//AndyWongMemorial//(you do not need an account to view the page).
Lawrence & Nadine Steel
GOODING—A public viewing for the couple will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A joint funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Idaho Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Bishop Chris McGinnis will officiate. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, the funeral service on Saturday will be for family and special invite only. There will be a live webcast available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com—click on the Lawrence and Nadine obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the high-lighted link.
Ruben Kraus
PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June, 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service.
David Hamilton
TWIN FALLS – Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Twin Falls 15th Ward, 2085 S. Temple Dr. in Twin Falls.
Farrell E. Kerbs
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial with the conferring military honors will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
