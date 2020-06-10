GOODING—A public viewing for the couple will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A joint funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Idaho Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. Bishop Chris McGinnis will officiate. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, the funeral service on Saturday will be for family and special invite only. There will be a live webcast available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com—click on the Lawrence and Nadine obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the high-lighted link.