BURLEY - A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a viewing is allowed as long as only one person, or members of the same household, enter the viewing room at a time. The funeral home will assist in guiding those wishing to attend the visitation. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Compliance with social distancing will be required.