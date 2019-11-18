Joy Barnes
Twin Falls—Joy Barnes of Pocatello formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22nd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Twin Falls West Stake Center 667 Harrison Street in Twin Falls; viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday November 21st at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. In Twin Falls and from 10 to 10:45 am prior to the service at the church.
Beman Woods
HAGERMAN—a memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
