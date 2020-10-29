Phyllis Nadine Thibault

JEROME — Funeral services for Phyllis Nadine Thibault will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolence may also do so on Phyllis’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Larry Lavelle Walker

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 29, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E. in Twin Falls; visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, with Rosary starting at 6 p.m. at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

Ray Powell Hamby

KIMBERLY — Funeral services for Ray Powell Hamby will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolence may also do so on Ray’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Dale Leroy Shelby