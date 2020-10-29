Phyllis Nadine Thibault
JEROME — Funeral services for Phyllis Nadine Thibault will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolence may also do so on Phyllis’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Larry Lavelle Walker
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 29, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E. in Twin Falls; visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, with Rosary starting at 6 p.m. at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
Ray Powell Hamby
KIMBERLY — Funeral services for Ray Powell Hamby will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolence may also do so on Ray’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dale Leroy Shelby
OAKLEY — Funeral services for former longtime area businessman Dale Shelby will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Zola Luthy Kohntopp
GLENNS FERRY — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Glen Rest Cemetery in Glens Ferry.
Rowla Jean Armstrong
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parker’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. The funeral services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day on 2680 Elizabeth Blvd. in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place in Twin Falls at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard Arys “Dick” Huizinga
BURLEY — A funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Memorials can be sent to Burley United Methodist Church memorial fund in the name of Dick Huizinga.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.