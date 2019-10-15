James Moore
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road Twin Falls, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 with Pastor John Copen officiating. Viewing will be from noon until 2 p.m. at Parke’s.
Pedro Gonzalez
RUPERT—A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St. in Boise. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. There will also be a service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Grace Community Church, with viewing beginning at noon.
Linda McGill
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ronald Heisinger
BURLEY—Ron’s life will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may greet the family one-half hour prior to the service.
Tamara Gillespie
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Tammy’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
Dorothy Gardner
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
Linda McGill
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
Amber Green
BURLEY—The funeral will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Gay Lee
HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service.
Woody Anderson
BURLEY—Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Albion Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 Main St., Albion. Visitation will be held prior to the service with a reception following at the church.
Mary Perron
DIETRICH—A funeral celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 south 660 east, Dietrich, Idaho 83324. Graveside Service will conclude at the Shoshone cemetery.
Mary Ellen Roth
JEROME—The Roth Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd St, Jerome. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall. The Roth Family will be holding a graveside service in Vancouver, WA in the Spring of 2020.
Maria Guadalupe Mendoza-Ochoa
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho with 7 p.m. (Vigil Service) Rosary being held at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church 161 6th Avenue East, Twin Falls with Father Julio Vicente officiating. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID.
