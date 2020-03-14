Ruth Nordstrom Silcock

RUPERT—Graveside services will be held at noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Vera Evelyn (Becker) Crosmer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS—A Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. An hour visitation will take place before the service. Memorials may be given to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Arlo Lloyd

ELBA—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elba Ward, located at 1198 E. 2000 S., in Elba, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Aaron Carson Toepfer

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.