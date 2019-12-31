Beverly Mills
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church 204 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls with viewing Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls and from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.
Eulogia Brito Talamantes
TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 131 Grandview Dr, Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
George McLaughlin Jr
GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Christian Life Fellowship—Assembly of God Church at 204 Montana Street in Gooding. A viewing will be held at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Karla Meier
BOISE—A celebration of Karla’s life will be held at Bella Vida Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A private family inurnment will be held in Buhl, Idaho.
Jordie Dean Byington
LEWISTON: An additional Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019 at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church 821 E Ave H, Jerome ,ID with a meal following.
Norman Skinner
TWIN FALLS—Viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Please join us for funeral services on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Valley Christian Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Allen
TWIN FALLS—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
