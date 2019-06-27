Alden E. Rose
BUHL—Alden Rose of Paul passed away April 29, 2017. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Thursday at West End Cemetery, Buhl.
Nayeli Arial Medina Mulberry
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held today at 1 p.m at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 723 Hankins Rd. in Twin Falls Idaho. A visitation was held on Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.. A Rosary will follow the visitation at 7:30 p.m.Those who wish to come and give their condolences family will be there an hour before the service begins at the church. In addition those wishing may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Wanda Alsup
TWIN FALLS—Wanda Alsup, 75, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m., at Serenity Funeral Chapel. The celebration will begin at 1:00 with a short program and slide show followed by a buffet style open house and anyone so inclined can provide a dish. For details go to: https://www.serenityfuneralchapel.com/notices/Wanda-Alsup
Fred C McCoy
BURLEY—A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m., at Rupert Cemetery where military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
LaMar Virgin
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m., at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Albert Burton Baughman
BUHL—Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First Christian Church 1005 Poplar, Buhl, Idaho. Interment with Military Honors will be at the West End Cemetery followed by a reception at Moon Glo Club House, 910 Moon Glo Rd., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Burton’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Torbjorn (Toby) Wiklund
TWIN FALLS—Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N, Twin Falls, ID 83301, followed by lunch at the church. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 348 4th Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
William “Bill” Pero
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 a.m., with Military Honors at Jerome Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls at 11:30 a.m., and a luncheon following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Darlene Ardith Evers
WENDELL—A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. at Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 821 East Main in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Claire Winifred Wilkes
TWIN FALLS—A service and remembrance are planned for June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls.
Ervin McCammon
BUHL—A celebration of life for Ervin and his brother – Kenneth, who passed away on November 3, 2018 will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Hagerman American Legion Hall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with lunch at 1 p.m. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Leanora Mae Fallin
GOODING—A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel
Janice Barandica
PAUL—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert followed by a graveside service at the Paul Cemetery. A meal will be provided after the graveside service back at the Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kenneth Dale Huizinga
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice in Ken’s memory.
Linda Marie (Siri) Castaneda
PAUL—Linda Castaneda’s service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints at 424 West Ellis St. in Paul Idaho, for family, friends, and ward members. A viewing will be held one hour before the service. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Elvin C Konicek
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Mary Helen Leazer
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
